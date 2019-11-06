Gary D. Hall, 78, of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born in Sayre, on June 7, 1941, the son of the late Howard and Goldie Dibble Hall.
Gary loved golfing, fishing, and camping.
Gary is survived by his wife, June of 57 years at home; children, George and Karen Hall of Ulster, John Hall of East Smithfield, and Brian and Karen Hall of Towanda; grandchildren, Heather Hall, Amanda Hall, Zachary Hall, Grabrille Hall, Riley Hall, and Madison Hall; sister, Beverly Lisi of Pine City, New York; sisters and brothers-in-law, Louella and Gary Davis of Roullette, and Judy and Steve Plotts of Ulysses; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Gary’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
