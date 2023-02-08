Gary D. Wickwire, 63, of Mercur Hill Road, Wysox Township, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, while doing what he enjoyed, working at his farm. Gary was born in Sayre, PA on July 5, 1959, the son of the late Norman D. Wickwire and Joyce Badger Wickwire. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1977. Gary worked as a truck driver for his parent’s business, Wickwire Trucking in Wysox for a number of years prior to operating his dairy farm on Mercur Hill. Gary loved farming, caring for his cows, working the fields, and tinkering with his Oliver 1850 tractor. He especially treasured time shared with his grandchildren, his Saint Bernard canine companions, as well as many good friends.
Surviving are his children, Matthew Wickwire and wife Heather of Wysox, Township, Montana Curtis and husband Dylan of Wysox Township, Christy Bailey and husband Josh of Durell, beloved grandchildren, Madden, Charlotte, and Maggie Wickwire, Bentley, Aylin, Cyrus, and Meztli Curtis,
Max Bailey and Dominick Harkness, his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Twyla Wickwire of LeRaysville as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Grace Wickwire.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening February 9th, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
