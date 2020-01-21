Gary David Schmeckenbecher, 66, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Gary was born Jan. 8, 1954, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, the son of Lloyd Schmeckenbecher and Marjorie Walsh Schmeckenbecher. Gary graduated from Towanda High School in 1972. After school, he worked on the family farm for many years. He later went to work in construction for a time and in 1996 began his education to drive tractor trailer. Gary drove tractor trailer cross country until 2003 and during this time he enjoyed taking his children with him on many trips out west. Gary had a passion for gardening and cooking for his family. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish when he found time. Gary was a deer processor in the area for many years. His greatest passion was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Gary had a very kind soul and would do anything for anyone.
Gary is survived by his wife, Julie Schmeckenbecher; his five children, Jamie Schmeckenbecher (Cody), Crystal White (Travis), Jessica Harmon, Lisa Dunn (Mike), and Shane Schmeckenbecher (Rachel); grandchildren, Haven and Linley Curry, Violet and Jewels White, MacKenzie Harmon, Dylan Roof, Nick and Kathryn Dunn, Grady and Nolan Schmeckenbecher; great-grandson, Eli David Dunn; siblings, Thomas Schmeckenbecher, Barbara Mosier (Wesley), Anne Eastabrook (Dell), Guy Schmeckenbecher (Janet), Susan Roberts (Dan); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Special family to Gary were Chris Schrimp, Lisa Schrimp Weiss (Frank), Clifford Chilson (Gretchen), and Danny Chilson (Mary). Gary was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Marjorie Schmeckenbecher, brother, Daniel Schmeckenbecher; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clifford Chilson and Emma Maines Schrimp.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Officiating the service will be Rev. Robert W. Martin. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
