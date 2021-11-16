Gary (Duke) Culver, age 75, of Sayre, Pennsylvania went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Gary slipped away peacefully while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Margaret.
Gary was born on Oct. 16, 1946, to the late Howard and Evelyn Culver, where he and his siblings, Sheila and Dale, were raised on the family farm in Chemung, New York. Sheila and Gary later went to live with their grandparents, George and Helen Corneby in Athens, PA. He attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in Chemung, NY and was taught by his Aunt Edna. He later attended schools in both Waverly, NY and Athens, PA.
Gary married the love of his life, Margaret Garrity, on Nov. 12, 1966 and they were blessed to have 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
In his younger years, Gary was an avid softball player. He played and coached for most of his adult life and was particularly proud of winning 2 state championships as a coach of Picolo Pomo and Sam Jeromes. He also loved to fish and shared this love by teaching his children and grandchildren to fish.
Gary worked many years with Conrail, first in the shop and later as a lineman. He then moved to the Guthrie Clinic where he spent 30 years as a courier.
Gary was called to the ministry and after spending 2 years as a lay minister, he was ordained by the Southern Baptist Association. He was the Pastor at Emory Baptist Church in Waverly, New York from 1998 to 2019. One of his greatest joys was to evangelize and share the gospel with everyone. Gary always made himself available to anyone who had a need, whether it be to minister to people in the hospital, pray with folks, or find a way to help if someone was down and out.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Culver; his son, Jerry Culver (partner Nikki Burdick) of Barton, NY; Eric (Deena) Culver of Cibolo, TX; Becky (Blake) Moore of Sayre, PA; Chris (Nicole) Culver of Philadelphia, PA; his grandchildren, Eronn, Richard, Taylor, Darien, Ryan, Cambria, Kendall, Ericka, and Gavin; and great-grandchildren, Lydia, Christopher, Molly, Ian, McKenna, Abby, Maddie, Christopher, and Jaxson.
He was proceeded in death by his son Michael, his parents and grandparents.
As Paul said, “Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uniformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind who have no hope.
“For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. According to the Lord’s word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep.
“For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore, encourage one another with these words.”
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at the South Waverly Community Hall with visitation from 1 - 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service by Pastor Jeff Bisher. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Emory Baptist Church at 234 Emory Chapel Rd, Waverly, NY 14892 or Guthrie Hospice at 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.
As a famous author once said, “There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness but of power. They speak more eloquently than 10,000 tongues. They are messengers of overwhelming grief and unspeakable love.”
In closing, one of Gary’s favorite bible verses was John 11:25-26 “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me though he were dead, yet shall he live. And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.”
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.
Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
