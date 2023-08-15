Gary Eugene Benjamin, 76, of Monroe Township, PA passed away Wednesday evening, August 9, 2023, at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. Gary was born at home in Towanda on November 29, 1946, the son of Henry Benjamin and Louella Vanderpool Benjamin. He attended the Towanda Schools and in early years was employed by Towanda Iron and Metal. Gary was later employed by Arey Building Supply in Wysox, PA for over 40 years until his retirement. He also worked as a handyman for many local people and businesses. He was always willing to lend a hand! Following his retirement, Gary assisted as a transport driver for Serve, Inc. of Monroeton and plowed snow in the area during the winter months. He loved building things, puttering and tinkering around the house. He was always thinking outside the box and there was nothing he couldn’t fix. He loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, being on the river, fishing, and trapping, but especially drinking a cold beer with family and friends. He was a member of the Kellogg Mountain Monroeton Rod & Gun Club and the Bradford County Outboard Motor Club for many years.
Gary was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed watching all their sporting events, especially Penn State football.
Gary’s family includes his wife, Thalia Shaw Benjamin whom he married on August 20, 1966,
their children, Sheila (Randy) Ballard of Towanda, Donald Benjamin (Nissa Ott) of Sayre,
Barbara Jenkins (Lisa Jarrell) of Towanda, grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Brittany Ballard, Amber Benjamin, Chase Benjamin, Benjamin Jenkins, and Alisa Jenkins, great grandchildren, Elmer Smith, Kale Potter, Kyra J. Potter, and Ezra Stone, sister, Evelyn Decker of Towanda, brothers, Norman Benjamin of Towanda, Robin (Audrey) Benjamin of Sugar Run, sister-in-law, Shirley Benjamin of Towanda, former son-in-law, Michael Jenkins of Columbia Cross Roads, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brothers, Henry, Lincoln, and Ricky Benjamin and several siblings in infancy.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Gary Eugene Benjamin. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.