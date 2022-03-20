Gary L. “Pops” Joslyn Sr., 79, a long-time resident of Mountain Lake area, passed away Saturday March 12, 2022, due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, acquired after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster. He was a patient at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital at Wilkes-Barre General.
Born November 7, 1931 in Penn Yan, NY, he was a son of the late Claude Sr. and Sarah (Scott) Joslyn. He served his country with the Army during peacetime.
He was employed by Rheem Company in Dushore for many years before retiring.
Pops loved the outdoors. In his spare time, he especially liked hunting, working outdoors, and traveling. He was a member of the American Legion Post #996, Dushore.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda on May 2, 2014; a son, Joseph Joslyn; brothers, Richard, Claude and David Joslyn; and sisters, Alice Sampson, Velma Leonard and Shirley Buck.
Surviving is his son, Gary Joslyn Jr. (Culleen); step children, Kenny Dalton (Deb), Eileen Dalton, Michael Dalton (Dale), and Mary Dalton (Kyle); grandchildren, Gavin Joslyn, Kelly Borra, Amanda Patterson (Olin), Robert Dalton, and Ashley Dalton; a brother, Frank Joslyn; sisters, Margaret Bates, Edna Robbins, Barb Williams (Les), and Judy Henley; a sister-in-law, Jenny Joslyn as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public calling hours or services at this time. Gary’s family is planning to have a graveside service at Mountain Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke, PA. For information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.