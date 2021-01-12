Gary Lamar Kehler, 75, of 1863 Hornbrook Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Gary was born in Hubley Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 6, 1945. He served two deployments with the U.S. Army in Vietnam during the war and was an honored recipient of the Purple Heart award. Following completion of his military service, Gary was employed as a bus mechanic for Rockland Coach Company in New Jersey and was subsequently employed by Masonite Corp. in Wysox, AEP Plastics in New Jersey, and the Taylor Packing Company in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
In later years he operated his own auto detailing business, worked for Metadyne Corp. in Towanda, Sanmina Corp. in Owego, New York, MASCO in Athens Township, Pennsylvania and was an escort driver for the natural gas industry.
Gary loved spending time with his family and had a special place in his heart for children. He enjoyed his Bible study group meetings, fishing, bowling, gardening, classic cars, dogs, fixing things, and all sports, especially football and baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Susan C. Cheney Kehler; children, Peni Fox (James Heath Jr.) of Ulster, Stephanie (Jon) Robinson of Wyalusing, Matthew (Cassie) Post of Great Bend, Pennsylvania, Jennifer (Brian) Culshaw of Erin, New York, Nick (Felica) Post of Towanda; grandchildren, Ashleigh Fox, Jonecca and Aaron Feathers, Breanna, Liberty, Mia and Caitlyn Post, Aiden and Braelynn Culshaw, Jordyn, Nicholas and Hailey Post; a great-grandson, Charlie Fox; sister-in-law, Annabelle Kehler of Stockholm, New Jersey; niece, Christa (Frank) Walker of Franklin, New Jersey; nephew, Bil (Andrea) Kehler of Stockholm; several great-nieces and great-nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Kathleen Cheney of York, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Linda Cheney of Denver, Colorado; brother-in-law, Douglas (Lisa) Cheney of Waterbury, Connecticut and their families.
Gary was predeceased by his mother, Edith M. Kehler; brothers, Tom and Larry Kehler; and his mother-in-law, Lois Cheney.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan.15, 2021 at the Independent Baptist Church, Cherry St. Towanda, PA with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda will accord full military honors at the church. Interment will be in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, Pennsylvania.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 in memory of Gary Lamar Kehler.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
