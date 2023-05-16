Gary Paul Shook, age 66, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on Thursday morning, May 11, 2023 at Temple Lung and Heart Hospital in Philadelphia.
Gary was born on July 25, 1956, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Paul (d. 2007) and Connie Barbur Shook (d. 2009).
He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1974. Gary was employed with Taylor Packing, Co., Inc. for five years and with Arrow/Mestek for 41 years.
While employed with Arrow, he received many letters in his file for his many years of perfect attendance. Gary took his work ethic very seriously.
For many years, Arrow/Mestek had a Relay for Life team, and he participated in the walk for this important cause.
Gary’s hobbies included golfing, hunting, fishing, walking, and bowling in a league for Arrow/Mestek. Trout fishing was what he enjoyed the most. With his hunting, he loved being in the woods and being able to get a deer. He would donate his deer to the Hunters Sharing the Harvest organization so other families could benefit.
He also enjoyed watching basketball, football, golf, and baseball. He didn’t necessarily have a favorite team, he just liked good games. However, if you asked about baseball, he would say any team that wasn’t the Yankees.
Anita, Gary’s wife, became very sick and he cared for her for many years until her passing in 2007. At the same time, he also helped care for his parents along with his sisters until they passed.
In 2021, Gary was diagnosed with IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis). He was referred to Temple Lung Hospital to be evaluated for a lung transplant. On July 21, 2022, he was placed on the Registry for lung transplant patients. Gary was elated to be placed on the list, because he was no longer able to do the things he enjoyed most. In fact, except for doctor appointments, he didn’t go anywhere.
On April 19, 2023, Gary received the news he had been waiting for. He immediately went to Temple and on April 20, 2023, they performed the lung transplant surgery.
However, after three weeks, he developed a blood infection and respiratory infection.
His body was no longer able to fight it. It was time to be reunited with his family.
Gary is survived by his sister, Cindy Farr (Dale) of Laceyville, PA; his dear friend, Bernadette Cencetti of Binghamton, NY; his niece, Bridget Bowers (Joseph) of Midwest City, OK; his great-niece, Meghan Bowers of Midwest City, OK; his nephews, Jason Farr (Kristin) of Knoxville, TN, Braden Farr (Kristie) of Laceyville, PA; his great nephews, Bode, Nolan, and Brennan Farr of Knoxville, TN; and his cousins, Sheila Hitchcock of Merryall, PA and Donna Shook of Reading, PA.
Gary is also survived by his former co-workers and the employees of Arrow/Mestek who have been unbelievably supportive during this time.
Along with his wife and parents, Gary is preceded in death by his infant sister, Nancy Shook (d. 1952); his sister, Judy Shook Higley; his aunt, Mary Hitchcock (d. 1990); his uncle, Lee Shook (d. 2014); and his cousins, Linda Clausen (d. 2005) and Wanda Shook Matuszak (d. 2023).
A special thanks to all who cared for Gary at Guthrie and Temple Hospitals.
Abiding by Gary’s request, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary’s name to Gift of Life, Howie’s House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19123.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.