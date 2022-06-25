Gary R. Blaney, 76, of Canton, Pennsylvania passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Sayre’s Robert Packer Hospital with his loving family by his side. Gary Ray Blaney was born December 8, 1945, in Sayre; he was one of six children born to the late W. Ray and Evelyn (Page) Blaney. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1964. Gary married the former Claudia Wooster on March 10, 1972. Together they raised two children and shared 49 years of marriage before Claudia’s passing on March 23, 2021.
After high school, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended the Army’s Aviation Mechanics School. He proudly served during the Vietnam War where he mostly worked as a helicopter mechanic. Following his honorable discharge in 1967, Gary attended Williamsport Area Community College and received his Federal Aviation Administration Mechanics Certificate in 1970. A very talented mechanic, Gary was employed as an auto mechanic for Calkin’s in Troy in his earlier years. Later he acquired his CDL and was a self-employed truck driver for several years until accepting employment with Walmart. Gary was a dedicated truck driver for Walmart and drove nearly 20 years until his retirement in 2010. He was a self-taught computer enthusiast and operated Gary’s Computer Sales and Service from his home until his wife’s failing health no longer permitted him to continue.
An outdoorsman, Gary enjoyed target shooting and puttering around on his beloved “Kenny Kubota” tractor. Playing cards was another favorite, especially euchre and UNO with the grandkids. Gary had a passionate faith in the Lord and was a member of the Leroy Independent Baptist Church. He had the best smile and was a fantastic hugger. Gary was willing to drop whatever he was doing to help anyone in need. No matter the task, Gary always worked hard. His world truly encompassed the love for his family, especially his grandchildren that affectionately called him “Poppy”. Gary’s legacy will always burn brightly in his family’s hearts as they continue to remember him.
Surviving are two children; Robert (Casandra) Blaney and Jennifer (Kevin) Kropf all of Leroy, five grandchildren; Emily, Melanie, Tyler, Gabe, and Remy, a brother, Harold “Chuck” Blaney of Canton, a sister; Linda Blaney of New Jersey, a brother-in-law; David Toro of Florida as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his beloved wife, Claudia Blaney, sisters; Emma Jane (Frank) Cramer, June (Donald) Baldwin and Beverly Toro.
A memorial service to honor Gary’s life will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, with military honors accorded at the funeral home. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. The family will provide flowers and ask that you share memories of Gary and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
