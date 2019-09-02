Gary R. Haverly, 66, of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Gary was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania on May 25, 1953, the son of Harold L. Haverly and Mary Ann Kalo Haverly. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School and while attending and after high school, Gary was employed by Harry Benjamin’s Garage in Wysox. He was later employed by GTE Sylvania, Osram Sylvania and GTP in Towanda for many years until retirement. He enjoyed working around his property, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.
Gary is survived by his wife, Candy L. Karpauitz Haverly, whom he married on March 18, 1989; children, Bridget L. Haverly (Rob), Josie L. Haverly (David), Tricia, Stephanie and Matthew; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Genell Haverly (Chris) Thomas; brother, Gregory R. (Diana) Haverly; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Dawn Karpauitz; sister-in-law, Penny Karpauitz; very dear friend, Tyler Vanderpool; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was predeceased by his father, Harold L. Haverly on April 30, 2008; mother, Mary Ann Kalo Haverly on Aug. 25, 2015; brother, Glenn R. Haverly on June 24, 1985; and sister, Gyla Bailey Bump on Nov. 14, 2015.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA. Interment will be in the Darling Cemetery, Orwell Township, Pennsylvania.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the LeRaysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 78, LeRaysville, PA 18829 or to the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation, 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Gary R. Haverly. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
