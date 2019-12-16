Gary R. Ulmer, 81, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor with loving family by his side.
Gary Richard was born Aug. 26, 1938 in Plainfield, New Jersey, a son of the late Carl and Margaret (Kohler) Ulmer. He grew up in New Jersey and attended North Plainfield Schools, where he was a graduate of the class of 1956.
On Sept. 5, 1959 he married the love of his life, the former Carol A. Bicknell in Warren, New Jersey. Together they shared 60 years of marriage and raised a son and two daughters.
In his younger years, Gary proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a talented and enthusiastic golfer. A sport that he would embrace as an occupation as well. Gary served as a regional sales representative for Tommy Armour Golf Company, based out of Chicago, Illinois. While there, he traveled throughout the north east of the United States for 45 years until his retirement. Gary opened a driving range at his home in Springfield Twp., that he ran for several years following his retirement.
He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and in earlier years hunting. He enjoyed his motorcycles and antique cars. Gary always had an appreciation for all animals, especially his many English bulldogs. He truly cherished his family and every one of his grandchildren held a special place in his heart.
Surviving Gary are his wife, Carol; children, Dawn (George) Opdyke of Troy, Glenn (Georgetta) Ulmer of E. Smithfield, Carrie (Neil) King of Apalachin, New York; grandchildren, Duke, Curtis, Wyatt, Holly, Garrett, Jesse and Gary; great grandchildren, Isabella and Madalyn; faithful pets, Katie, Rusty, Juli and Buster; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and dear friends.
Maintaining Gary’s wishes, a graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Harkness Cemetery in Springfield Twp. with Pastor Larry Jennings Jr. officiating. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mr. Ulmer’s name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Ln, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
The Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
