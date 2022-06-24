Gavin Lee Chilson, 35, of Towanda, PA passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD following a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Gavin will be remembered for his tremendous love for his family, especially his children, his infectious smile and genuine outgoing personality. He was a true friend to many. Gavin was born in Montrose, PA on March 25, 1987, the son of Daniel M. Chilson and Julie Jones Chilson. He enjoyed the outdoors, working on the family farm his entire life and was a graduate of Elk Lake High School with the class of 2005. Following high school, Gavin continued his education at Penn College of Technology in Williamsport, PA where he received his Associates degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by BKV Corp. in the natural gas industry until the time of his passing. Gavin was enjoyed and loved by his work family at BKV, always recognized for his great work, and for being an extremely nice guy! Through his youth and adulthood, Gavin attended the Dille Parish United Church of Christ in LeRaysville. He was very community minded and being of assistance to others. Gavin enjoyed working with the Seven Loaves Soup Kitchen in Tunkhannock, PA.
He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, operating his hobby farm, camping, hunting, guns, and attending tractor and truck pulls, auctions, and the sale barn. Gavin was a member of Roman Leray Lodge No. 418 F. & A.M. where he served as Worshipful Master and served as a Towanda Little League coach and YMCA T-Ball coach.
Gavin’s family includes his wife, Dinah Crayton Chilson, whom he married on February 1, 2014 at the Dille Parish United Church of Christ in LeRaysville, their children, Skylar 7, Presli 6, Declan 4, and Amelia 3, his mother and father, Julie and Daniel Chilson of Friendsville, brother and sister-in-law, Darren and Bethany Chilson and their daughters, Charlotte and Harper of McAlisterville, PA, sister, Renee Chilson of Rome, PA, paternal grandmother, Janet Chilson of Orwell Township, PA, maternal grandparents, William D. Jones Jr. and Vicky Edsell Jones of Neath, PA, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debra and Dennis Crayton of Liberty Corners, PA, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dani and Jason Gallagher and their daughters, Nina and Lia of Liberty Corners, PA, grandmother-in-law, Barbara Falsey of Liberty Corners, PA as well as many good friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Roman Leray Lodge No. 418 F. & A.M. will hold a Masonic Funeral Service Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Barbara Rowlett, pastor of the Dille Parish United Church of Christ, LeRaysville, officiating.
Interment will be in the Liberty Corners Cemetery, Monroe Township, PA.
Interment will be in the Liberty Corners Cemetery, Monroe Township, PA.
