Gayle Duane Shumaker went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, at the age of 82.
Gayle was born July 7, 1938 in Princeton, West Virginia, to the late Charles and Flossie (French) Shumaker. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth A. (Rathbun) Shumaker; sons, Mark (Debbie) Shumaker, Todd (Maressa) Shumaker; daughter, Susan (Fran Connor) Wenzel; daughter-in-law, Kim Shumaker; sister, Gypsie (Richard) Calvi; sister-in-law, Josephine Wright; brothers-in-law, Carroll Wooster, Harold (Johann) Rathbun and Robert (Kay) Rathbun; grandchildren, Elisha, Matthew, Adam, Mallory, Shelly, John, Emily and Logan; nine great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
He was predeceased by his son, Scott Shumaker; brother, Fred Shumaker; sister, Louise Goings; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Ruth Rathbun; sister-in-law, Doris Wooster; brother-in-law, Philip Wright.
Gayle worked at Thatcher Glass/Anchor Glass for 41 years. He was president of GBBA/GMP Union, Local 104 for 30 years. He loved his family and treasured time spent with them. He enjoyed computers, ham radio (WB27BE), fishing and time spent at the lake. He also enjoyed reading history novels and watching western classics.
Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. His memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Mark Hickey will officiate. Gayle will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pennsylvania, at the convenience of the family.
