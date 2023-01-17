Gracious Lord has taken me to heaven.
Gayle L. Keir, 72, of Sayre, PA passed away at home on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
She was the daughter of Mariella and Arthur Keir.
Gayle graduated from Athens High School and Mansfield University. She was the retired director of medical records at Robert Packer Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, traveling, and making crafts. Gayle was a member of the Scottish-American Society of Southern Tier Inc., associate member of PA Live Steamers, and served on many committees at Valley United Presbyterian Church. Gayle spent some time volunteering at Sons of Italy, Sayre VA Clinics, and Spencer-Van Etten Elementary School.
She is predeceased by her parents, grandmother Helen Clark, and sister and brother-in -law Shirley Keir Allen and Nelson Allen.
Gayle is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law Katherine “Kitty” and James Felt, and Sandra and Thomas Walsh. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Robbin (Donald) Skerpon, Tammy (David) Mastrantuono, Rick (Jean) Felt, Randy (Lynette) Felt, Patrick (Stacey) Walsh, and Mark (Jennifer) Walsh, great nephews and great nieces Luke Skerpon, Taylor Skerpon, Elyse Landis, Jeffrey Mastrantuono, Josh Mastrantuono, Sarah Bailey, Adam Felt, Marc Felt, Kendra Felt, Katherine Felt, Kennedy Walsh and Kerrigan Walsh, great-great nephew Jackson Skerpon, and special friend Rich Poletto.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 19th, from 10am to 11am at the Valley United Presbyterian Church located at 459 Park Avenue, Waverly, NY. Funeral Services will follow at the church at 11am with Pastor Sharron Knolles officiating. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorials can be made in Gayle’s name to the Valley United Presbyterian Church, Mission and Outreach/Fellowship Committee, 459 Park Avenue, Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to order flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryurbanfuneralhome.com)
