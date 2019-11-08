Gene D. Sharer, age 85, of Spring Hill, passed away Nov. 7, 2019 with his loving wife by his side at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Gene was born on May 28, 1934, in Towanda, the son of the late Donald (d. April 9, 1981) and Grace Chaapel Sharer (d. Aug. 24, 1965). He was a graduate of Laceyville High School with the class of 1952. After high school, he joined the United States Army where he served his country during the Korean War. He was trained with the ground to air arsenal.
Gene was a production supervisor with Arrow United in Wyalusing, for 47 ½ years before his retirement in 2003. He enjoyed farming and took great pride in growing corn and raising beef cattle.
He was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Wyalusing American Legion Post No. 534 and the Industrial Management Club of Bradford County. He also was a Boy Scout leader for the Spring Hill Troop.
Gene is survived by his wife, Doris Sharer, whom he married on Sept. 22, 1954; his children, Dr. Karen Mohatt and her husband, Dennis, of Dacono, Colorado, and Jeffrey Sharer and his wife, Louise, of Wyalusing; his granddaughters, Sarah VanVolkinburg and her husband, Dale, of Laceyville, Stephanie Carr and her husband, Bryan of Wyalusing, and Kathryn Mohatt, of Lincoln, Nebraska; his great-grandsons, Colton and Gavin VanVolkinburg. He is also survived by his siblings, Marilyn Hampshire of Sellersville, Donna (Duane) Robinson of New Albany, Robert Sharer of Laceyville, and Gary (Sandy) Sharer of Laceyville; sister-in-law, Doris Sharer of Laceyville; special cousins, Susan and Ellis Berkley and Ty and Donna Cobb; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Wendell “Bill” Sharer (d. May 31, 2008), his brother-in-law, Rev. George Hampshire, and his sister-in-law, Harriet Sharer (d. June 25, 2012).
A funeral service for Gene will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from the Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Irene Walent officiating. Interment will follow at the Spring Hill Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post No. 534. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gene’s name to the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Susan Berkley, 5909 Spring Hill Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
