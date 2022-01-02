Gene H. Hatch, 78, of Athens, PA passed away peacefully at home December 29, 2021, with his wife by his side. Gene was born December 5, 1943, in Waverly, NY the son of the late Howard Hatch and Urania (Sjostrom-Hatch) Speciale. Gene attended Waverly High School and then served with the U.S. Army. He was employed by Hoffman New Yorker, Inc. in Dushore, PA until his retirement. Gene loved having his whole family for get togethers. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lorraine Hatch of Athens, children, Allen Hatch of Brunswick, GA, Dean (Nicole) Hatch of Athens, and Brenda Hatch of Athens. Gene was blessed with 9 grandchildren, and 8 beautiful great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who loved him. In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by his brother, Gary. At Gene’s request, there will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

