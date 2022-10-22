Genevieve “Gen” Schrader, 71, of East Smithfield, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bradford County Manor, Burlington, PA following an extended illness.
She was born on October 13, 1951, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Margaret Plouse.
Gen loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them, especially when they all went camping. She enjoyed relaxing with her companions who were constantly by her side, her dogs. She was employed by Mills Pride in Sayre, prior to retiring. Gen was a member of the East Smithfield Fire Department, Tri-Township Ambulance Association and MTS Ambulance Services. Her favorite outing was going to the Morris Run Legion to play pull tickets.
She is predeceased by her grandsons Cherric Schrader, Jason Lant, and Terrin Cummings, brothers LeRoy Plouse, Jr., Robert Plouse, Donald Plouse, and Ernest Plouse, and sisters Marion Clark and Edith Frisbee.
Genevieve is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years Gary Schrader at home, daughters Tonya Schrader of East Smithfield, PA and Christina Jones of Southport, NY, sons Gary Greene of Mansfield, OH, and Derrick Greene of Newport News, VA, grandchildren Danielle Birdsall, Garrison Schrader, Deanna Beech, Adam Worthington, Lucas Worthington, Justin Jones, and James VanHouten, and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Vine and Sally Plouse of Waverly, NY, and William and Brenda Plouse of Sayre, PA, sister Grace Lee of Sayre, PA, and several nieces and nephews.
At Genevieve’s request, there will be no services. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
