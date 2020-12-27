Genevieve Louise DePauw, 95, of Overton, PA formerly of Paramus, NJ passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home, Wyalusing, PA. Genevieve was born at home in Hackensack, NJ on Feb. 28, 1925 a daughter of Edward and Jenny Falato Koennemann. As a youth she attended a 4-room schoolhouse until 8th grade and was a graduate of Hackensack High School.
In early years, Genevieve was employed by Wrights Aeronautical and helped to make the B29 Bomber which dropped the atomic bomb during World War II. In later years she worked as a telephone operator and was co-owner of Bill’s radio & TV Repair in New Jersey for many years until retirement. Genevieve was a 25-year member of the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps where she served as the first woman Captain. She taught first aide and CPR for the Red Cross and always donated her fee to the Paramus Ambulance Corps. Genevieve was formally honored as Paramus Woman of the Year and was active in the Paramus VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Genevieve enjoyed square dancing and in early years participated competitively in several states. She also enjoyed traveling abroad, attending auctions, playing cards, riding motorcycle and snowmobiles. She was a wonderful cook, a friend to many, and loved all animals. Genevieve purchased her home in Overton, PA in 1957 where she retired in 1982.
Surviving are her sons, Frank DePauw and wife Donna of Port Orange, FL, Richard DePauw and wife Eunice of Overton, Emiel DePauw Jr. of Midland Park, NJ, grandchildren, William DePauw and his fiancé Samantha Boh, Keith DePauw and his girlfriend, Erin Surcouf, Allysa Schultz and her boyfriend, Aaron Alexander, a great granddaughter, Emery DePauw.
In addition to her parents, Genevieve was predeceased by her husband, Emiel F. DePauw in 2001, son, Michael A. DePauw in 2007, brother, Howard Koennemann, sister, Florence Corso, and special nephew, Leonard James Wohlrab. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.