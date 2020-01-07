George A. Stage, 85, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. George was born on Oct. 3, 1934 in Chemung, New York, son of the late Fletcher and Rose (Mason) Stage. He retired from Bendix, formerly Purolator in Horseheads, New York, was a member of the United Auto Workers Union, and was an auto mechanic for many years. George enjoyed antiques, mainly hit and miss engines, and belonged to the Bradford County Old Timers Association in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania.
George is survived by his daughter, Colleen Cotter of East Smithfield; his grandchildren, Sarah Cotter of Milan, Pennsylvania, Shawn (Ashley) Cotter of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Kyle (Kara) Stage of East Smithfield, and special grandchild L.J. Whipple; his great-grandchildren Kellen and Mason Cotter; his brother, Charles (Shirley) Stage of Lowman, New York, and Irene (Clyde Palmer of Horseheads, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheila Stage; his son, Brian Stage; his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Charles Silvernail; and special friend, Kathy Rayner.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925. The memorial service to honor George’s life will be held at 12 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the church with Rev. Robert Wuethrich officiating. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsburg, New York, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to the American Red Cross, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Send condolences at RobertsFHInc.com.
