George Clayton Posten, age 85, formerly of Stevensville, PA, passed away peacefully late Friday evening, March 31, 2023, at the Towanda Personal Care Home with his loving wife and daughter at his side.
George was born on July 30, 1937, in Tunkhannock, PA, a son of the late George Ray Posten and Elizabeth Virginia Clayton Posten Harvey. He graduated from Tunkhannock High School a member of the class of 1957. He worked at various jobs over the years. He retired from Donald Dean & Sons Inc., after 17 years of service.
He married the former Sharon Therisa Anderson on April 9, 1983, at the Dille Parish United Church of Christ.
He enjoyed mowing lawns and plowing snow for his friends and neighbors.
He was a member of the Tunkhannock Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Surviving:
Wife:
Sharon Posten at home
Son:
John J. Posten Dunmore, PA
Two daughters:
Lisa (Boyd) Klein New Philadelphia, OH
Kathryn (Edward) Mills Binghamton, NY
Two brothers:
James (Nancy) Posten Montrose, PA
Carl (Dawn) Posten Meshoppen, PA
Two sisters:
Vera Brooks Tunkhannock, PA
Gail Charlene Posten Tunkhannock, PA
Three grandchildren:
James Brooks Hollywood, FLSeth Norton Springdale, AR
Kacie Posten Calverton, NY
Great granddaughter & grandson:Elizabeth Brooks Hollywood, FL
Samuel Brooks Hollywood, FL
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a nephew, Sam Posten and by two step fathers: Worthington Myers and Walter Harvey.
A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Tunkhannock SDA Church, 1 Shadowbrook Dr. (Route 6), Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Bradford C. Unit, 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701, or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of George C. Posten.
