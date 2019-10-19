George D. Kisner, 82, of Mildred, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Born May 19, 1937, he was a son of the late George F. and Catherine (Burgit) Kisner. He and his wife, the former Mary M. Smith, celebrated 58 years of marriage on July 22, 2019.
George served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Towanda Legion. He retired in 1992 from GTE Sylvania after having worked there for over 29 years. In his free time, George enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, David J. (Patty) Kisner of Mildred; a brother, Laverne (Kitty) Kisner of Oklahoma; and a granddaughter, Danielle N. Kisner of Sterling, Virginia.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Bundle.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
