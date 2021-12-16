George E. Faulkner, 82, of Troy Township, Pennsylvania, passed away, in the early Monday morning, December 14, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by the love of his family. George Edward was born March 17, 1939 in Sayre to the late Egbert and Ada (Statler) Faulkner. No stranger to hard work he was employed by Kingsley’s Chicken Farm in his earlier years and most recently by Judson’s Inc. in Columbia Cross Roads as a truck driver for 37 years until he retired. George was a dedicated member and a Past Governor of the Moose, Canton Lodge 429 and served the lodge since 1979 with Moose Pride.
George was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. George could often be found mowing his yard or just sitting outside taking in all of nature’s beauty. He was also an avid bowler. George was a quiet, gentle man with a kind and caring heart. Being a very giving person, he never turned his back to those that needed help. Most important to George was his family and the time they spent together.
Surviving George are his children; Phil (Tammie) Faulkner of Wesley Chapel, FL., Jim (Karen) Faulkner of Pooler, GA., Judy (Calvin) Watson of Troy, Audrey Corby of Columbia Cross Roads, and Lynette Faulkner of Troy, grandchildren; Jeff (Amy) Faulkner, Jennifer Faulkner, Marty (Sarah) Watson, Matt (Hannah) Watson, Mark (Amber) Watson, Liza (Rodney) Voorhees, Sarah Corby (Jon Steele), Zachary (Kayla) Tedesco, Jordan (Dan) Chanler, Dominick (Kaitlyn) Tedesco, John (Nichole) Roloson, Joshua (Tayler) Tedesco, Alexis (Bradley) Tedesco and Vanessa (John) Watson, 19 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents George was predeceased by a sister Patricia Camp, brother-in-law; Leonard Camp and a son-in-law; Kelly Corby.
Friends may call from 1-2 P.M. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. Funeral Services will follow at 2 P.M. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
