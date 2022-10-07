George Edward “Zeb” Lehman, Sr. died peacefully on October 6, 2022, two months before his hundredth, birthday at his home in Standing Stone surrounded by family.
Born in Wyalusing on November 29, 1922, and raised in Rummerfield, Bradford County, he was the eldest son of the late Charles Henry Lehman and Letha VanKuren Lehman.
He was preceded in death in 2014 by his wife of 65 years, the former Dorothy Chamberlain Fisher, also of Standing Stone, to whom he was married on June 11, 1949, at the Standing Stone Methodist Church. His sisters Lois Lehman Cole of Herrickville, Janet Lehman Knouse of Dover, DE, Betty Lehman Knouse of Sayre and brother Frederick Theodore Lehman of Denver, CO. Sisters-in-law Marilouise Fisher Cleveland, Helen Fisher Wittry, and Sarah Ann Fisher Loose also predeceased him.
He is survived by daughters Deborah Lehman of Meadville, PA, Mary Ellen Lavin and husband John of New York City, Charlotte Lyon and husband Stephen of Troy, PA, Dolly Tarreto of Standing Stone, PA, and sons George Edward Lehman, Jr. and wife Jane of Elmira, NY, and James Lehman of Standing Stone, PA. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
George attended the Fisher School in Standing Stone and graduated from Towanda High School with the class of 1941. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Army 694th Field Artillery in the Philippines and New Guinea. In later years, he and his wife enjoyed several reunion gatherings with his unit. After military service, he completed his education at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, PA, and the Pennsylvania State University, graduating with a B.A. degree in 1952. He was employed by Ingersoll-Rand in Athens, and for 16 years by GTE-Sylvania in Towanda, from which he retired in 1986.
Zeb was an avid deer hunter, marksman, and outdoorsman and was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Hawk Mountain, and the National Rifle Association. For many years after retirement, he participated in a hiking club with his cousins Frank and Clint Fisher and several other friends. He and his wife hosted an AFS exchange student from Paraguay and welcomed summer exchange teachers from England, Germany, and France.
After retirement he took flying lessons and became a member of the Towanda Area Pilots Association, and was a frequent volunteer at their annual Fly-In Breakfast. He was an active member of The Edge fitness center until age 91 and a frequent visitor to Shores Sisters Farm Market until he stopped driving at age 96.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at the Standing Stone United Methodist Church at 2:00 P.M. with the Rev. Helen Learn, his pastor, officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by members of the Unites States Army Honors Detail.
Friends and family may call at the Standing Stone United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. until the start of the service at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his memory to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA, 22203 and please put the following in the memo line, George Lehman Sr., Wysox, PA, or online at www.natureconservancy.org or to the Hawk Mountain Migratory Bird Sanctuary, Attn: Mary Linkevich, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, PA, 19529 or online at www.hawkmountain.org/give/donate-now
The Lehman family also wishes to thank Guthrie Hospice for their care and support and Paula Weaver for her help over the last year.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
