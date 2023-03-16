George L. Anderson Sr., age 85, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Born on March 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Raymond “Smokey” (d. 1964) and Dorothy Benjamin Anderson (d. 2000). Growing up in the Wyalusing area, George attended Wyalusing High School and graduated with the class of 1955. After high school, he attended Williamsport Area Community College where he studied auto mechanics. When he was finished with his schooling, George began working as a technician for Proctor & Gamble and would remain there for over 20 years.
George was a member of the Wyalusing Borough Council for over 20 years, serving as President for many of those years. He was also a member of the Grover Hunting Club in Grover, PA and the Sons of the American Legion Post #534 in Wyalusing.
Surviving George are his son, George Anderson, Jr. (Jeanne) of Tunkhannock, PA; his grandsons, Matthew Anderson of Stowell, PA and Nathan Anderson of Mehoopany, PA; and his sister, Jan Williams (Russel) of Wyalusing, PA. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his son, Raymond G. Anderson (d. 2014); his sisters, Laura Loyack (d. 2011) , Vanessa Shaffer (d. 2012), and Martha Cole (d. 2022); and his brother-in-law, Bob Loyack, Sr. (d. 1999)
A private graveside service for George will be held at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s name to the Wyalusing Public Library, 115 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853, or the Wyalusing Volunteer Fire Company, 24 2 nd St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements were entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.