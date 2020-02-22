George Louis Nesbit, 80, of 920 Nesbit Stevens Lane, Towanda, died Monday evening, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, New York, surrounded by his family and special friend Carol Putnam. George was born in Towanda on June 1, 1939. He was a graduate of Towanda High School class of 1958 and continued his education at Penn Tech in Williamsport, for his love of working on motors. His ambition was to one day become an airplane mechanic. On Sept. 16, 1961, George married his child bride, Claudia Ruth Herbert who he cherished. Together they had a daughter, Angela Lee Nesbit. George was employed by his stepfather for many years. Following Penn Tech, George went to work at Fulmer’s gas/service station which he loved. Too soon for him, he was hired full time at Pipher’s Bar. His career as a bartender which he did not want to do continued for over 60 years. He spent time with great friends his whole life, sharing jokes, riding motorcycles, owning Thunderbirds and an old truck. He enjoyed racing at the VFW fairgrounds, fixing things and traveling. George and Claudia loved their vacation in Hawaii. George loved living in the country, working around his home and property and on Cub Cadet mowers. George had a heart of gold - he was his mother’s son. He was a member of the Towanda Elks Lodge, Towanda Gun Club, Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, Towanda Outboard Motor Club, Canton Moose and the NRA.
George’s family includes his granddaughters, Amber A. Burgess and Deserae S. Burgess; son-in-law, Jeffrey Burgess; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Ron Brown, Susan and Joe Wheeler, Sally and Kevin Allis; step-sister, Linda Rowe; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who will miss him dearly. George was very proud of his granddaughters who worshipped him as well. His sisters were always proud to say, “That’s my brother!”
George was predeceased by his wife, Claudia Ruth Herbert Nesbit on Dec. 8, 2006; daughter, Angela Lee Nesbit Burgess on Feb. 5, 2020; father, George Daniel “Ching” Nesbit in 1945; mother, Esther Jennings Nesbit Pipher in 2009 and step-father, Edwin Wood Pipher in 1961.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Wysox Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 2, Wysox, PA 18854, in memory of George Louis Nesbit. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
