George Robert Murray, 72, well-known resident of Rome Township, PA passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home. George was born in Binghamton, NY on June 30, 1949, the son of George Bernard Murray and Bernice K. “Bernie” Chamberlin Murray. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School with the Class of 1967 and in early years worked on the farms of Roe Russell and the Allen Family. George was later employed by Proctor and Gable in Mehoopany, PA for 2 years E.I. DuPont in Towanda for 39 years until retirement. During his retirement years, George enjoyed working at the Hottle Farm caring for livestock. George also enjoyed spending time with his many friends, the outdoors and hunting. He was very active in several area dart and bowling leagues. When his children were growing up, George coached Little League Baseball and was involved with PeeWee Midget Football.
He is survived by his son Jonathan S. Murray and wife Eileen of Ulster, daughter, Stephanie Thompson and husband Kurt of Portland, CT, grandchildren, Paityn Gilmour and Theodore Greene, sister, Teresa A. Edsell and husband Andy of Rome, brother, Peter X. Murray and wife Mary of San Antonio, TX, niece Brittany Edsell Rought and husband Andrew, nephews, AJ Murray and wife Brett, Brandon Edsell and wife Kim, his aunt, Patricia Silvernell and husband Bob of Arizona and several cousins. George was predeceased by his father, George Bernard Murray in November of 2003 and mother, Bernice K. “Bernie” Murray in June of 2004.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
