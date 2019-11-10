George T. Garver III, of Standing Stone Township, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 after a prolonged illness, at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife, Ingrid Garver; mother, Anna Garver; sister, Jean-Marie Gados; younger brother, Glenn Garver and nieces, Greer and Ava Garver.
George possessed a master’s degree in architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design (RISDI), now affiliated with Brown University, class of 1977. He worked for a prominent architectural firm in Rhode Island after graduating. In time, he moved back near family in “North” Jersey. During the course of pursuing work in New York city, he once landed an interview with the late great architect, Philip Johnson, whom he always felt honored to have met. George eventually found work with Gray Advertising in New York city and that seemed to be his niche until massive layoffs in the early 90’s. In 1996, George relocated to the Endless Mountains with Ingrid, whereupon he worked for several years at Corning Inc. in Corning, New York, as part of their Communications Design Team. Later still he worked from home for LDF, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, designing and maintaining their web site. The last five years he worked at Mestek Inc./Arrow United in the customer service department.
George was well known for his love of music and the arts; all things classical as well as modern. His taste was eclectic. He loved birds and nature and was happiest listening to music and watching the seasons unfold from his beloved perch along the Susquehanna River. He befriended all he met and was liked by all. He will be sorely missed.
George’s remains will be interred at Forest Hills Cemetery, outside Philadelphia, where he was born. His family is arranging services in New Jersey. There will be a private remembrance gathering at his home in Standing Stone Township; date and time to be announced. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
