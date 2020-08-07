George T. Vargason, better known as “Terry,” of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted family man to all of us, willing to give everything of himself to show his love and support. His true passion was supporting his children and grandkids’ dreams. He took in countless ball games and school activities sharing his passion with his wife. He had a love for camping with his family traveling throughout the United States and also “snow-birding” over the years in Florida. He was a Philadelphia Phillies fan, or so his wife says. He will be sorely missed by so many of us.
Born Jan. 28, 1941 on the family farm in New Albany, he was the son of the late George Vargason and Inez Hibbard Vargason. Terry was a graduate of the 1958 class of Wyalusing Valley High School before he enlisted in the Navy for three years. He married his former classmate Nancy Salsman of Golden Hill on Oct. 28, 1961.
Terry was employed with GTE Sylvania and E.I. DuPont until he took an early retirement in 1992. He worked with DCNR at Mt. Pisgah State Park until retirement in 2003.
Surviving are his spouse Nancy at home; children, Randy (Michelle) Vargason of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, Wendy (Mike) Roof of Towanda, Pennsylvania, and Rick (Kelly) McNally/Vargason of Towanda, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Julie Vargason of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren: Mitchell, Mackenzie and Zane Vargason, Billy and Josh Vosburgh, Katie McHenry, Elizabeth Weston; Taylor and Mason Roof; Raven, Terrick, Justine, Brynsen and Jagger Vargason, Rachael Bair; Parker Vargason; great-grandchildren, Camdyn, Avery Buford and Chandler Roof; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Wanda Dunham of Troy, Pennsylvania, and Dolores Wiler of Dushore, Pennsylvania; and his son, Derek (Julie) Vargason of Castle Rock, Colorado.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2020 at the Mt. Pisgah State Park at the poolside pavilion.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 N Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
