Georgia “Peachie” Bassett, 74, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Towanda, PA. She was born in Canton, PA, on January 1, 1949, to George and Gwendolyn “Jane” Edwards, the third of four daughters. After graduating from Canton High School in 1966, she worked as a secretary until her retirement in 2000. Peachie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gwendolyn Edwards, her husband and the love of her life, Captain Larry W. Bassett, brother-in-law, Norm Alexander, granddaughter, Lindsay Jane Edwards, and her beloved son, Ryan Atherton-Ely, for whom she devotedly and compassionately cared during his battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her sisters, Sherri Alexander, Sheila (Steve) Fitch, and Shelley Edwards; children, Jodi (Christopher) Kelley, David Atherton-Ely, and Tara Vybiral; grandchildren, Shawn Edwards, Adelyn, Derek, and Isabelle Atherton-Ely, Clayton and Ryan Vybiral, Georgia “Reese” Hineman, and Steven and Daniel Kelley; great-grandchildren, Darrin Hammaker and Scotty Edwards; countless nephews and nieces; chosen family members, Niki Pepper, Stephanie Roth, and David Griffin; and treasured friends Jeannie Schoonover, Judy Pickel, Barb Perry, Debbie Machmer, Fran Schulz, Jeff Pennachio, and Darrin and Korey Morse.
Peachie is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and wife, and a caring friend to many. Peachie was a member of the Canton Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 429 and enjoyed several years hosting luncheons for the ladies of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed many activities, including playing Euchre and Poker, dancing, cooking, picnicking, listening to Elvis and country music, making casino trips, camping, and spending time with family and friends. One of Peachie’s favorite things to do was accompany her dear husband, Captain Larry, on his boat, the Sea Dawg, on Lake Ontario. In 2010, Peachie proudly reeled in the 8th largest brown trout in the Lake Ontario Fall Fishing Derby. In 2001, Peachie and Larry set out on the adventure of a lifetime when they drove across the United States and back on their motorcycle. They enjoyed many happy years together as both husband and wife and the very best of friends.
Peachie was an exceptional cook who used her talents to express her love for others and bring family and friends together. No matter your age, she insisted on making your favorite meal and baking you a cake for your birthday. She started planning menus for holidays, family celebrations, and the annual Ryan’s Hope Memorial Softball Tournament, played in remembrance of Ryan Atherton-Ely, weeks or even months in advance to ensure everyone was well-fed and good times were had by all. If you’ve ever been to Peachie’s house for dinner, you have food containers in your cupboards from the leftovers she insisted on sending home with you. Peachie never forgot a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or special event, always making sure everyone knew how loved and precious they were to her.
Peachie was unmatched in her selfless and sacrificial ways, the embodiment of all that it means to be a mother and grandmother. From rocking newborn babies, attending concerts, plays, and sporting events, showing up with a meal and a helping hand, to traveling across the state to help you get settled into your new home, Peachie was an ever-present bedrock of support, solace, and nurturing care for her family, far and near.
Peachie’s life will be honored with a memorial service at the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ), 170 North Minnequa Avenue, in Canton, PA 17724, on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 2:30 P.M. Friends and visitors will be received at the church starting at 1 P.M. A luncheon at the Canton Moose Lodge will follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Run Animal Rescue through their website, rockrunanimalrescue.org, or to the Ryan’s Hope Memorial Softball Tournament fund.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories of Peachie may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
