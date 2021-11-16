Gerald A. “Jerry” Jackson, 71, of Athens, PA, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, following an extended illness, at Bradford County Manor with his beloved wife by his side.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Towanda, PA, the son of the late Ralph and Doris (Manzer) Jackson.
Jerry was a 1969 graduate of SRU High School. He was a very talented auto body repairman and worked at various garages and dealerships around the Valley and Elmira. He could often be found working in his garage. Jerry loved being outdoors, especially spending time hunting and fishing.
He is predeceased by his son, Eric Jackson; sisters, Gloria, Carole, Judy, and Kathy; and brother, Kerry.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy (Detrick) Jackson at home; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Donna Jackson of Bremerton, WA; granddaughter, Olivia Jackson of Bremerton, WA; sister Janice; brother Sam; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the service at 2 p.m.
Burial will held at a later date in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to: Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
