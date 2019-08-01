Gerald Archie Fethers, 76, of Gillett, Pennsylvania passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband for 49 years to the late Mary Louise (Kilgore) Fethers who passed away Oct. 2, 2018.
Jerry was born on Sept. 27, 1942 in Ridgebury, Pennsylvania, son of the late Archie and Minnie (Watson) Fethers. He was a supervisor at Trayer Products in Elmira, New York until his retirement in 2008. Jerry was a member of the Coryland Church and was a former deacon. He volunteered as an EMT on the Troy Ambulance Co. and also as a guide at the Farm Museum in Troy. Jerry was also an avid hunter and golfer.
Jerry is survived by his children: Linda Myers, Dale (Tammy) Simons, David Michael Fethers, Roger (Tara) Fethers, and Jerry (Becky) Fethers; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, and his brothers Elmer and Russell Fethers.
The memorial service to honor Jerry’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 3019 at the Coryland Church, 3028 Hickory Road, Columbia Cross Roads, with his former pastor and friend Myra Goss officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements.
Send condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.