Gerald D. Smith, 74, of Hummelstown passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born Feb. 10, 1945 in Towanda, he was the son of the late Gerald and Florence (Gowin) Smith and retired from Cummins, Harrisburg as a diesel mechanic.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years Sally (Martin) Smith; children, Beth Ann Helsel (Joseph), Duane Smith (Beth), and Curtis Smith (Dawn); sisters, Charlotte Sullivan and Margaret Potter; grandchildren, Joshua Hess (Candace), Amanda Whitlow (Matthew), Kelsey Duffy, Austin Smith, Brenden Smith, Connor Smith, Anna Smith, Preston Smith, Jessica Mellinger (Michael), Michael Duffy (Kimberly), Cortney Helsel, Kelsea Helsel, and Maddison Shultz; great-grandchildren, Jude and Miles Hess, Emma and Levi Whitlow, and Addison Mellinger.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.
