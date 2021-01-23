Gerald F. (Jerry) Wilson, formerly of East Towanda, died Jan. 19 in York, a victim of COVID-19. He was 78.
Jerry was born in Waverly, New York, the son of Vernon and Peg Wilson, then of Wyalusing. Both parents predeceased Jerry, as has his twin sister, Geraldine (Polly) of Mt. Pleasant Mills. Survivors include an older brother, Richard, of Frankfort, KY. Jerry was a 1960 graduate of Towanda High School and a U. S. Air Force veteran.
Following his Air Force discharge, Jerry became a professional photographer in the Towanda area. He later moved to York where he became a contract pilot flying throughout the U.S. for various company and business executives. A multiple sclerosis diagnosis forced him to give up flying and he remained living in York until his death. He had been a resident of the Colonial Manor Nursing home since 2014.
Jerry was an early “techie” enthusiast who quickly mastered the intricacies of many computers, an avocation he enjoyed until a decline in his vision forced him to give up that avocation. Until his overall health more widely declined, he was also a constant swimmer at York’s Jewish Community Center where he frequently equated his miles of swimming with those flown as a pilot. This statistical undertaking resulted in articles he wrote for several flying magazines showing how swimming helped him slow the progress of his MS.
Having chosen cremation, Jerry’s remains will be interred in Camptown Cemetery after a planned private service there.
