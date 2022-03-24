Gerald F. Oldroyd (Jerry), age 76 of Gillett, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022 at home.
Jerry was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, having served in Vietnam for four years. He retired from Sherwood Investments after 40 years. Jerry was a member of the Elmira American Legion. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. Jerry loved to travel and visit casinos, and loved his dog, Corkie.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Morgan) Oldroyd; 4 children, Debbie (Bruce) Brown, Brenda (T.J.) Kulago, LaRue (Tina) Ostrander, and JanNeita (Roy) Mansfield; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Rose) Oldroyd, Albert (Sonny) (MaryAnn) Oldroyd, John (Olga) Oldroyd; several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Alma and Fay Oldroyd; brother, Kevin Oldroyd; and a granddaughter, Amelia Shedden.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Penna. Ave., Elmira, on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with funeral and committal services there Friday at 6:00 PM.
Those wishing may make online condolences at www.olthof.com.
