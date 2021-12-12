Gerald Francis Fries Sr.,78, of Asylum Township, PA passed away Thursday, December 7, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Gerald was born in Towanda, PA on March 16, 1943, the son of Frank Fries and Jane McCracken Fries. He was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School, Towanda with the Class of 1961 and continued his education at Saint Bonaventure University. Gerald served with the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. In 1968, Gerald became employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda and retired following over 30 years of service. He was a member of the DuPont Emergency Services Team for a number of years and was a life member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, AM Vets Post No. 187, Asylum Township, Towanda Gun Club and Monroeton Gun Club. Gerald enjoyed cooking and working crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Murray Fries, son, Gerald F. Fries Jr. of Asylum Township, daughter, Lisa Fries Cole and husband Shane of Colorado, grandchildren, Spencer Werner of Jamestown, NY, Cody and Nikki Cole of New Mexico, Conrad Cole of New Mexico, Colin Cole of Kansas, great grandchildren, Easton and Evan Cole, his sister, Ann Fries Allen of Fairport, NY, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his brother, Jay Fries. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
