Gerald “Gerry” H. Clouse Jr., age 59, of Camptown, Pennsylvania, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his home after suffering with cancer for the last three and a half years.
Gerry was born on July 22, 1961 in Newton, New Jersey, the son of Gerald H. Clouse Sr. of Camptown, and the late Charlotte Elizabeth Hyatt Clouse (d. Feb. 26, 2016).
He was raised in New Jersey and moved to Camptown in March of 1978. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1979. Gerry worked on the family farm and was employed with the Wyalusing Area School District as a custodian from 1981-2018, when he was forced to retire early due to his cancer diagnosis.
He was a member of the Calvary Chapel in Wyalusing. He was a scout master and cub master and coached baseball and soccer with his children. Mr. Gerry loved to work at the school. He enjoyed hunting. Most of all Gerry enjoyed his time he spent with his family.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Deborah Krukowski Clouse, whom he married on July 16, 1993; his children, Austin Clouse and Gerrica Clouse both of Camptown; his step-children, SSgt. Stephen J. Leskoven IV and his wife, Yuki of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Aften Leskoven of Greensboro, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Jackson and Ember of Greensboro; his father, Gerald Clouse Sr. of Camptown; his brothers, Terry Clouse and his wife, Carmen of Marlboro, New York, Brian Clouse and his wife, Cindy of Rome, and James Clouse of Camptown; his sister, Marsha Vough and her husband, Greg of Augusta, New Jersey; his sister-in-law, Vickie Clouse of Camptown; his close friends, Judy and Wayne Williams of Herrickville, Jim and Paulette Spencer of Sayre, and Steve Booker of Wyalusing; his faithful friend, Maddie; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his mother, Gerry was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Allen Clouse (d. July 6, 2010).
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from the Calvary Chapel in Wyalusing (Browntown) with Pastor John McAndrew of the church officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gerry’s name to the Calvary Chapel, P.O. Box 184, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
