Gerald “Gerry” H. Clouse, Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Camptown, PA on Monday evening, December 13, 2021.
Gerry was born on October 19, 1932 in McAfee, NJ the son of the late J. Hampton (d. 1984) and Margaret Tillison Clouse (d. 1995). He was a graduate of Sussex High School with the class of 1949 when he was only 16 years old.
He was a farmer his entire life. He grew up on a farm in New Jersey and when he graduated high school, he worked with his father on the family farm. On March 20, 1954 he married the former Charlotte Elizabeth Hyatt and were married for 61 years before her passing on February 26, 2016. In March of 1978, Gerry and Charlotte moved to Camptown where they raised their family on the Buena Vista Farm.
When Gerry was in school, he participated and excelled in the Future Farmers of America (FFA). He was member of the Sussex County Grange. As his children were growing up, he was a Boy Scout Leader and coached them in basketball. He loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerry is survived by his sons, Terry Clouse (Carmen) of Marlboro, NY, Brian Clouse (Cindy Schmidt) of Rome, PA, and James Clouse of Camptown, PA; his daughter, Marsha Vough (Greg) of Augusta, NJ; his daughter-in-law, Vickie Clouse of Camptown, PA; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; his sister Pat Tulp of Media, PA; his brothers-in-law, George Hyatt and Reginald Matthews both of Beemerville, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death his sons, Bruce Allen Clouse (d. July 6, 2010) and Gerald H. Clouse, Jr. (d. August 20, 2020); his granddaughter, Tiffany Clouse (d. January 13, 2000); his sisters, Anne Kosusko and Dora Quince; and his sister-in-law, Daisy Matthews.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at the Camptown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Gerry’s name to the Camptown Community Church, PO Box 96, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Herrickville Wesleyan Church, 127 Lent Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com .
