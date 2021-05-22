Gerald “Gerry” S. Chandler, Sr., 81, of Milan, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home with his beloved wife and family by his side.
He was born on June 10, 1939, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Kenneth L. and L. Marion Burlingame Chandler.
Gerry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family always came first and taking care of them was his priority. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and spending time on camping trips with the family. He was employed with Ingersoll Rand in Athens as a Machinist and was the Owner of Chandler’s Gun Repair Shop. He was an avid hunter and was a lifetime member of the Shady Acres Hunting Camp. Gerry also served as a former Boy Scout Master.
He was a member of Royal Amity #70 Masonic Lodge and Chemung/Waverly #405 Masonic Lodge. He served as Past Master at both lodges. He belonged to Chapter, Scottish Rite, Council and Commandry Branches of the Masonic Lodge and served as Past Commander of the Commandry. Gerry was a member of the Shriners from Dallas, PA, where he played the Banjo. He was a life member of Athens Borough Fire Department and held several offices within the Department over the years and was a life member of Bradford County Old Timers. He was a life member of the NRA and spent over 30 years as an Instructor for Hunter Education and YHEC.
Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years; Connie Evans Chandler at home, sons and daughters-in-laws; Gerald S., Jr. and Michelle Chandler of Rome, PA, Dale E. and Felicia Chandler of Milan, PA, Brent L. and Christi Chandler of Kellogg Mountain, PA, and Jason P. and Katie Chandler of Athens, PA, 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother K. Gary Chandler of Greens Landing, PA, sisters-in-law; Margaret (Tom) Willson of Rome, PA, and Nancy (Larry) Riley of Athens, PA, sisters-in-law; Mary Evans of Sayre, PA and Mary Evans of Horseheads, NY, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 11am-1pm at the Milan United Methodist Church, Route 220, Milan, PA. Funeral services will follow at the church at 1pm with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Gerald’s memory to: Valley YHEC, C/O Pamela Secrist, P.O. Box 156, Rome, PA 18837 or Athens Borough Fire Department, 2 River Street, Athens, PA 18810.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.