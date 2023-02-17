Gerald I. “Jerry” Ross, Jr., of Sayre, PA passed away at home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
He was born on March 23, 1969, in Waverly, NY to Gerald I. Ross and Paula Soprano Ross.
A full obituary will run in a future edition of the paper when completed.
Friends and family may call on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 11am to 1pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with Fr. Daniel Toomey officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
For those wishing to order flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryurbanfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.