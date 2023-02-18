Gerald I. “Jerry” Ross, Jr., 53, of Sayre, PA, formerly of Durham, NC, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 following an extended illness.
He was born on March 23, 1969, in Waverly, NY, the son of Gerald I. Ross and Paula Soprano Ross.
Jerry was a 1987 graduate of Sayre High School and a 1991 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He was an avid sports fan and athlete in high school, participating in football, baseball, and wrestling.
He is remembered as always being the “big kid” of the family, often going out of his way at family events to play sports, games, or start water balloon fights with all his younger cousins and family. He loved his family dearly, especially his boys (the four J’s) who were the center of his world.
Despite suffering a traumatic brain injury in a car accident over 30 years ago, he was able to live a joyful, wonderful, life including a strong career in IT security. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and bowling. Jerry also enjoyed being a part of the “Breakfast Club” at both Chacona’s in Sayre and Sam’s Restaurant in Athens where the discussions solved all the world’s problems and no topic was off limits, including politics. He will be missed at the “Breakfast Club” and at the Blackburn in Sayre for the many dinners, where everyone is family.
Jerry is survived by his father Gerald “Jerry” Ross, mother Paula Soprano (William) Marshall, spouse Christine Lampazzi Ross, sons Jonathan Ross, Jaden Ross, Jacob Ross, Jarrod Ross, sister Suzanne Ross, nephew Anthony Flynt, niece Leah Flynt, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A special thank you to Bill Knowles and Jimmy Lynch for the friendship, support, and guidance they provided Jerry. We would also like to acknowledge Concern Professional Services, Towanda, PA and Main Link Peer Support, Towanda, PA for their outstanding support and concern for Jerry.
Friends and family may call on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 11am to 1pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with Fr. Daniel Toomey officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Gerald’s name to: Futures Community Support Services, 23 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848, or an Autism charity of your choice.
For those wishing to order flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryurbanfuneralhome.com)
