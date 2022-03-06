Gerald “Jerry” Kisner’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death.
Jerry passed away unexpectedly on February 28th , 2022, surrounded by the outdoors and with his daughter by his side. He was born on August 22, 1945, to the late Jesse David & Helen Mae (Carr) Kisner, in the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
Jerry graduated from Wyalusing Area High School in 1963. He was an outstanding athlete and a member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams.
His passion was baseball and he excelled at it. In June of 1963 the Pittsburgh Pirates came calling, only to find out he had enlisted one month earlier in the United States Marine Corps. Jerry proudly and faithfully served his country as a Marine (USS Enterprise, USS America, and Quantico, VA) and was honorably discharged in 1967.
Jerry went to work at the First National Bank of Towanda (Vice President) until the late 1980’s. It is at that time he made a career shift and joined Moore’s Auto Sales in Wysox, PA. He enjoyed working around and helping people but realized being behind a desk was obstructing his love for the outdoors. He returned to the Wilmot area to spend the rest of his life in agriculture and farming, as a partner in Norkval “Norconk” Farm, and lastly retiring from Carr’s Farm in the fall of 2020. He was known for his admirable work ethic and was truly happy working alongside relatives, being outdoors, and around animals.
The simplest pleasures in life brought the greatest joy to Jerry. An avid hunter, he was known for his excellent shot, and love for fishing a country pond, trying to hook the big bass. In the summer, he enjoyed playing golf with his brother and friends. Jerry loved the early morning hours, where he would watch the sunrise and marvel at the beauty and abundance of wildlife around him. He enjoyed driving his truck around the rural country roads visiting with neighbors, relatives, and seeing what he could see in nature. You could always expect a joke and prank from Jerry, followed by a laughter that was contagious. He enjoyed visiting with fellow ex-armed force members over breakfast or lunch at the American Legion (Dushore Post 996 lifelong member) and always looked forward to the annual clam bake at the Monroeton Rod & Gun club (lifelong member). But truly the number one thing that brought him the absolute greatest joy and happiness of all was spending time with his family.
Jerry is survived by his ex-wife, Linda (Norconk) Kisner, Wilmot; daughters Tammy Stough (Bruce), Lititz, PA, Kelly Kisner, Wilmot; grandchildren Alexandra Bowersox (Aaron), Megan Stough, Ryan Stough; great granddaughter Isla Bowersox; siblings Judy Pinheiro, Jim Kisner (Hak Cha), Jesse “Punk” Kisner (Marge), Kate Fuhrman (Bob), Linda Brown (Stan); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside memorial service will take place at a later date in the Norconk Cemetery in Wilmot Township at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
