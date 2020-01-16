Gerald L. Bourne, age 84, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Bradford County Manor in Troy. He was born on Nov. 6, 1935 in Sayre, the son of Winfield and Elizabeth Bourne. Gerald was married to Barbara (Kepner) Bourne who passed away in 2011. He was a self-employed woodworker after retiring from Cummings Lumber in 2002. In addition to a love of woodworking, he also enjoyed cutting wood on his property and just being in the outdoors in general. As often as possible, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Gerald was also a member of the Troy Farmer’s Museum, Big Pond Woodworker’s Club and a passionate volunteer at the Bradford County Manor where he was selected as “Volunteer of the Year” in 2018.
Gerald is survived by his son, Ellery Bourne of Columbia Cross Roads; a daughter, Robyn (Dwayne) Rummings of South Williamsport; four grandchildren, Brady Bourne, Brooklynn Bourne, Billy Rummings, and Heather Rummings; and a sister, Helen May of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A celebration of life will be held at the Austinville Union Church on Saturday, Jan. 25 at noon. A private burial for the immediate family will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. 3rd St. Williamsport, PA 17701. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.