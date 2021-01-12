Gerald L. Spencer, 96, well-known Canton area resident, died peacefully, early Monday morning, Jan. 11, 2021 at the Twin Oaks Personal Care Facility in Granville Summit. He was the beloved husband of the late Grace (Finnerty) Spencer.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be announced. Because of the Covid Pandemic, services to honor Gerald’s life will be held and announced at a later date. A private burial will be held in the East Canton Cemetery.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is in the caring assistance of arrangements.
Condolences may be shared at http://www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
