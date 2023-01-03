Gerald M. Vargason Sr., age 86, of North St., Wyalusing, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home with his loving family at his side.
Gerald was born at home, on August 20, 1936, in Terry Township, Bradford Co., a son of the late Harry W. and Clara Marcy Vargason. He was a lifelong farmer and he drove bus #16 for the Wyalusing School District as a continuation after his father retired. He married the former Libby Chilson on August 17, 1985, and they celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary last August.
Gerald enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was always happy to lend a hand wherever and whenever it was needed. He loved a good laugh and was always looking for a way to prank someone, he was a master jokester. He remembered and enjoyed the kids he hauled to school and often told stories of the many bus adventures they shared.
He is survived by his loving wife Libby and their seven children: Marcie (Matt) Wood, Autumn (Kenneth Sr.) Benjamin, Gerald M. Vargason Jr., Kelly (Keith 3rd) Kitchen, April Vargason (Fiancé Bryan Stoothoff), Julie Vargason (Fiancé Samuel Meyer Sr.), and Debby Vargason (Fiancé Calvin Adams Sr.); 12 grandchildren: Hope Meyers, Samuel Meyers Jr., Haily Meyers, Grace Benjamin, Donald Eastabrook, Colten Eastabrook, Karson Kitchen, Adalynn Kitchen, Bella Kitchen, Peyton Stoothoff, Emma Stoothoff, Calvin Lee Adams Jr.; sisters-in-law: Harriett Vargason of Towanda, Lisa Wildrick of North Carolina, and Lori (Brian) Hunsinger of Dushore; brothers-in-law: Alois E. “Loui” Auer of Terrytown, Pa. and Nelson Chilson Jr. of Virginia; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Nelson Sr. & Lois Chilson of Terrytown, Pa. And numerous nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Eileen M. Vargason Auer on October 3, 2014, and his brother, Ernest Vargason, on December 29, 2017, and his nephew Harry J. Auer on January 28, 2019.
Private Funeral services will be held in the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, Pa., with Pastor Michael Dodd officiating. Interment will be in the French Asylum Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the New Albany Fire Co, PO Box 167, New Albany, Pa. 18833.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, Pa.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
