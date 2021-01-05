Gerald N. “Gerry” Jennings, 82, of Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021 at his home. Services are incomplete and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
