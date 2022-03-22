Mr. Gerald Peter McDonald, age 78, of Forks Township, Sullivan Co., PA, passed away on Friday evening, March 18, 2022, at the Highlands Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, in Laporte, PA.
Jerry was born on February 22, 1944, in Sayre, PA, a son of the late Arthur Hugh & Veronica C. North McDonald. He graduated from St. Basil’s High School, a member of the Class of 1962. Jerry married the former Jane Fetherbay, of Forks Township, on February 27, 1965. They just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.
During high school he worked on the family farm, and then after graduation began working at Meehan Oil Company, in Dushore, PA. He worked for GTE Sylvania Corp. in Towanda, PA, and then the State of Pennsylvania, as the Dog Law Enforcement Officer, retiring after 27 years of service.
Jerry was a member of the NRA, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and feeding the birds. He also took care of his beloved pets; Frank, his dog; and Oreo, Tommy and Callie, his cats.
Surviving:
Loving wife:
Jane McDonald at home
Two sons and daughters-in-law:
Christopher McDonald, New Albany, PA
Timothy (Amy) McDonald, New Albany, PA
Two sisters:
Rose Drummond, Perkasie, PA
Denise Yonkin, Dushore, PA
Brother-in-law:
Charles Saxe, Sugar Run, PA
Grandchildren: Robbie, Jenelle and Angie.
and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister: Ann Saxe, on October 28, 2009, and a brother, Robert John McDonald, on September 27, 1993.
Private funeral services will be held with interment in Warburton Hill Cemetery, Forks Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dushore Fire & Ambulance Assn., PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614 or to the East Forks Community Church, % Joan Moore, 2936 Overton Road, New Albany, PA 18833
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
