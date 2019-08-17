Gerald S. Hawthorne, 81, of Granville Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Gerald Stuart “Jerry,” to friends and family, was born Sept. 17, 1937 in Canton, the only son to the late Gerald Hawthorne and E. Lorene (Wright) Hawthorne. He was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1955.
In earlier years Jerry was employed as a police officer by Troy Borough for 10 years. He then worked as a machinist at a variety of factories throughout the area until establishing his own company. Atlantic Tool and Die located in Hampstead, North Carolina, is where Jerry saw to its daily operations until his retirement as a Master Craftsman Tool & Die Manufacturing Engineer in 2001. On Dec. 6, 2001 Gerald married the former Eva Chreptak in Wilmington, North Carolina. Soon after their marriage, Jerry and Eva moved back to the Windfall area to make their home.
Following retirement, Jerry was one who enjoyed living the simple life. He loved the outdoors and nature; hunting, working his land, cutting grass with his tractor and time spent feeding his fish. He was a talented carpenter and was involved in several projects around the house. Gerald was also very involved in genealogy and researching the Hawthorne relatives that originally came from Ireland.
He is survived by his wife, Eva of 18 years; four sons, Hugh (Elizabeth) of Hampstead, North Carolina, Gordon of Covington, Pennsylvania; Brian (Marybelle) of Yorktown, Virginia; and Jay (Joanne) Hawthorne of Hampstead, North Carolina; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous cousins and his faithful companion, golden retriever, Scooby.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton; family will receive friends one-hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Please share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
