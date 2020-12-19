Mr. Gerald Stethers, age 95, well known Camptown, resident, passed away at home on Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, 2020.
Jerry as he was known by his family and friends was born on July 10, 1925, in Camptown, a son of the late Paul Glenn Stethers and Viola Decker Stethers.
Jerry was a graduate of Camptown High School class of 1944. He was a dedicated member of the Camptown United Methodist Church. Jerry was an honorable Army Veteran having served during World War II. He entered the Army in April of 1944, when he left his senior class at Camptown High School a couple months shy of graduation. PFC Stethers was a member of the famed 104th Infantry Timberwolf Division in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany, under General Terry Allen. He earned a Silver Star following combat action in Germany. Also, a Purple Heart recipient, he earned a Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Meal, with two bronze campaign stars, and World War II Victory Medal.
After returning from the war, with help from the GI Bill, he bought a farm, where he and his wife, the former Joyce Lines raised three sons. He was a dairy farmer for 50 years. He loved gardening, putting puzzles together, and being with his family. Jerry was a very likable man, one who didn’t anger or raise his voice. He had an exceptional work ethic and continued to work until a few years ago.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 72 years, Joyce Stethers, at home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Lanny and Debbie Stethers, Camptown,
Lonnie and Leslie Stethers, Athens; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Brotzman, Camptown; grandchildren, Lori (Marshall) Greenburg, Shannon Taylor, Damon (Angie) Stethers, Stephanie (Joe) Stethers Joyce, Melissa (Chris) Tewksbury, Emily (Bryan) Hunter, Andrea (Jeff) Orpin, Dr. Meredith (Dr.Dejan) Grujic, Allison Stethers, Rachael (Garrett) Keyser, and Caitlin Stethers.
He is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many beloved nieces and nephews
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a son, Larry G. Stethers on June 3, 1998, and also by a sister Kathleen Cooley.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date to be announced.
Memorial contributions can be sent to: Camptown United Methodist Church, % Bonnie Mader, 4553 Route 706, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.