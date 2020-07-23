Gerald W. “Gerry” Koser, 63, of Ridgebury Township, Pennsylvania, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1957, in Elmira, New York, the son Harland Koser and Beverly (Weaver) Koser.
Gerry loved his family, and especially enjoyed helping his grandkids with their projects. He loved truck driving and working on four-wheelers and old tractors. Gerry enjoyed cooking and watching QVC.
He is predeceased by his father, Harland Koser; and mother, Beverly Koser Kerrick; brothers, Lealond “Terry” Koser and Donald Koser; and sister, Sandy Colton.
Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Barbara (Allen) Koser at home; daughter, Heather Hubbard of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania; son, Michael Koser and his fiancée, Deanna Beech of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jay MacBride, Evan MacBride, Aaron MacBride, Elaina MacBride, Bridan MacBride, Makaila Chapman, Dalton Koser, and Anton Smith; step-father, John Kerrick; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania. Following the time of visitation, family and friends will proceed to the Bentley Creek Cemetery, Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, Pennsylvania, for the graveside services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the graveside services in Bentley Creek Cemetery, Gillett, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made in Gerald’s memory to: Guthrie Oncology Department, 5th Floor Patient Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.