Geraldine A. “Gerrie” Spaulding Daly of Wyalusing formerly of Towanda, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 after a brief illness. “Gerrie” was born Feb. 15, 1934 in Johnson City, New York, the daughter of the late Gerald Andrew Spaulding and Esther Spofford Spaulding. She was predeceased by her husbands, John Daly Sr. and Richard Finnegan, grandson, Andrew Spaulding Young, and her brother, Robert Eugene Spaulding. Gerrie is survived by her three children, Sue (Brenda) of Abington, John Jr. (Lynn) and Brian of Towanda; grandsons, Logan (Emily) whom she loved so very much, and Tory; sister-in-law, Berneda Daly and many thoughtful nieces, nephews, cousin, Almeda, and several close friends. Gerrie was a graduate and 1952 class valedictorian of Johnson City High School, Johnson City, New York. She continued her education at Elmira College, Elmira, New York, and upon graduation received her degree in teaching and social work. Gerrie was employed as an 8th grade English teacher at Thomas A. Edison Jr.-Sr. High School in Elmira Heights, New York, and was subsequently employed as a social worker with the Chemung County Department of Public Assistance in Elmira. She resided during her adult life in Towanda and moved to Wyalusing in later years. Gerrie was a unique individual with her own ideas but beneath it all she was a kind person with a good heart and hopefully that is how she will be remembered. Gerrie’s Family would like to thank Athens Health Care and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care she received, and they also extend their sincere appreciation to her friends both old and new for all their support.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Happy Tails Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 68, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Geraldine A. Spaulding Daly. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.